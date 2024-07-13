Girl threatens elderly cab driver to file false molestation case, watch

New Delhi: A girl, who turned furious, recently threatened an elderly cab driver to file a false case of molestation. This was seen in a recent video in which despite the elderly driver was pleading, the furious girl went on scolding him. The video has gone viral after being uploaded to social media.

As we can see in the video the girl has turned furious. And it was for a small reason. According to her, the driver was placing her luggage through a slightly open front window glass.

The video was later shared to X platform by a user named Shonee Kapoor through the handle @ShoneeKapoor on July 10 and so far it has already been viewed by more than 594k people. The caption of the share reads, “ THREATENED TO FILE A #FALSE MOLESTATION CASE. A woman became furious with an elderly cab driver because he was placing her luggage through a slightly open front window glass.

“Chu*** hai kya B********”

“Chhed chhad ke case laga dungi tujhpe tab tujhe akal ayegi saman kaise rakhte hain”

Source- Aranya Chatterjee(Linkedin)”

Netizens have condemned the incident. A user commented, “Women using their power for further downgrading their position. These kind of women are the real enemy of the others that deserve the literal throne for fighting against all the odds.”

“Example of bad parenting,” another user wrote.

“If there are any lawyers watching, Drag her through courts, let her know she can’t take advantage of the law like this,” commented yet another user.

“Disgusting woman,” lamented a user in the comment box.

“Ise to koi aandha bhi na chede (even a blind would not tease her),” quipped a user.

“Wish the government had a freebie scheme for their mental health as well, like Free Mahila Medicine Yojana, Laadli Dimag Sudhaar Yojana, Laadli bahan ko pada daura, Jail jaayega bagal wala chhora etc etc,” another user commented.

Watch the video here: