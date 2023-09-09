Girl students shoot reels atop 6 storied building in Ganjam, watch

Berhampur: A few girl students were seen making reels atop a six storied building in a viral video recently. Reportedly, the scene is from Ganjam district of Odisha. The video has gone viral.

It has been seen these days that young boys and girls are making reels even in extra ordinary conditions. As per a recent viral video, a few girls were seen dangerously shooting atop a six storied building.

The video is reportedly from the Shashibhushan Rath Government Autonomous Women’s College in Berhampur.

It is clearly seen in the video how dangerously the girls are making videos.

However, principal of the college said that this is a two year old video. The new 6-storey building has been denied to the +2 girl students. Their classes are going on in the old building.

The gate of the new six storied building is locked since long. Nobody has gone to the rooftop of this edifice for the last one and half years.

However, in this present case, a notice will be issued to investigate which students were involved in this dangerous shoot, added the Principal.