Girl sketches Negative space art, inspires Anand Mahindra: Watch

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group doesn’t usually make New Resolutions. Yet, an art that was created by a girl using Negative Space inspired him. He revealed this in a tweet while posting an amazing video that was posted by Massimo where a girl was seen creating a beautiful photograph/sketch using negative space. The video has gone viral within a short span earning a lot of likes and comments.

Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image and artists created images out of it.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and wrote, “Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others”. He wrote so while sharing another tweet by a user named Massimo.

The post by Massimo was captioned, “Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image.”

The post earned a lot of comments. Here are some interesting ones.

Such a strange misnomer. Without space, nothing’s possible. If anything it should be called positive space.

This is pure art, creating something out of nothing

I never saw this kind of art ….Its a clean clear feel of heart

This is taking classroom teaching to a whole new level

Reminds me we can learn from anything , How we look at objects . Wonderful .

Watch the video here: