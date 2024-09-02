Girl sets internet on fire with her sensational belly dance, Watch Viral video

A girl has set the internet on fire with sensational graceful moves on the classic song “Sharara” by Asha Bhosle. The video shared by the girl has gone viral.

In the video, the girl was seen performing belly dance to the classic song “Sharara” in a sizzling black outfit. The girl’s attention grabbing moves has greatly impressed many people.

The video was shared on short video sharing platform Instagram by the user @_ekbanjaran. The video has got nearly 1,30,000 likes.

The post has not only captivated dance enthusiasts but also sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers. The dancer has received plenty of praise for her charismatic performance. Meanwhile, the vibrant outfit and music selection have made the performance more captivating.

Many people left comments below the video, one user said, “Incredible performance! The dancer’s moves are so in sync with the classic song. Love it!.” Another viewer wrote, “Absolutely stunning! The dancer brings so much life to the old hit. Totally worth the 128,000 likes!”

“This video is pure fire! The black attire and the song choice make it unforgettable,” said another enthralled user.

A third commented, “I can’t stop watching this! The way she dances to Asha Bhosle’s song is mesmerizing.”

Someone else commented, “This dance is such a breath of fresh air. The classic track with a modern twist is genius!.”

“The video captures the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Asha Bhosle’s song never gets old, and this performance proves it!, ” said another user while prasing the timelss singer and the dancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by नृत्यांगना | Shraddha | Belly Dance (@_ekbanjaran)

