Girl rides scooter with man on pillion, video raises question about parental responsibility, WATCH

Parents are the first and forever protector of a child. If they don’t take care of a child than who will? Recently a video surfing online featured something, which raised questions about parental responsibility and road safety. The video of a girl riding a scooter with a man on pillion also with no helmets went viral on social media. It started a heated argument over the man allowing the little child to ride the scooter without helmet.

As the viral footage reveals, a little girl is seen riding a scooter that too in a busy road with a man, who appears to be her father. She wasn’t wearing a helmet nor was the man. The man was seating on the back seat while the girl was driving the scooter. A few passerby have recorded the video and posted it online. The footage also reveals the man gave a thumbs up to the camera, when he realized that he is being recorded. It seems netizens are not happy with this act. While few users praised the girls ability to drive confidently at such young age, most of the users are questioning the man’s decision-making.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “This is not the child’s fault but the man’s.”

Another user wrote, “Some parents indulge and pamper children in such a way that they make them even do illegal and immoral stuff. Children are generally a reflection of their parents. We had to go through such a situation where we had to deal with a wayward child who turned boorish and parents are often proud of it.”

Meanwhile a third user commented, “Why does he not have a registration plate on the scooter?” after noticing that the scooter does not have a number plate.

WATCH the viral video: