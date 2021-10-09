Girl marries her lover’s father, know why

By KalingaTV Bureau
Girl marries her lover’s father, know why
Photo credit: IANS

Ever heard of a girl marrying her lover’s father?

Well, tik-tok user @ys.amri announced her wedding with her boyfriend’s father today.

That sounds disbelieving, right? Read how the tiktoker justified her decision, surely it will stun you.

The woman reportedly said, “My boyfriend’s mother passed away and he was grieving all the while. I cannot see him unhappy, so I decided to marry his father so that he will have a mother again.”

Few netizens have also praised her for the sacrifice the tiktoker has done while the rest are still baffled by her reasoning.

