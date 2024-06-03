Girl distributing buttermilk to workers working in extreme heat wins hearts, Watch viral video

Delhi is presently grappling with extreme heatwave condition as the temperature has rose up to 45 degree Celsius in the national capital. Amid severe heatwave, labors and daily wage workers are working under the sun whole day. To give an ease to them and thank them for their efforts, a girl was seen distributing buttermilk to them. The video of this is now going viral over the internet.

Shared on social media platform Instagram by on Suchi Sharma, she was seen visiting construction sites and handing packets of buttermilk to labourers and workers toiling in the scorching Delhi summer.

She shared the video with a caption that read, “Let’s unite with compassion in this severe heatwave.” After being shared, the clip has garnered over 7.7 million views while nearly 1.06 million Instagram users have liked the video. The netizens have appreciated her efforts and cheered for her.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “That kid “pyaas lgi thi” felt hard . How their childhood is ruining in garbage and how privileged and unsatisfied we are with lives.” Another person wrote, “This isn’t a reel, it’s a gesture of humanity.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “If this is showoff then everyone should do it …” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Keep spreading love. Doesn’t matter if it’s for a video. At least she is doing something good.” A fifth person wrote, “you’re doing sucha great job!! more power to you girl!!” Another person wrote, “This reel made my day ❤. Truly a god daughter behaviour and all those are saying “dikhawa kr rhi h” really need to think abt themselves first kyuki ghar ke ander fan/ac me beth kr comment krna aasan h.”