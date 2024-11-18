Girl dates tree, films herself hugging and kissing a tree, watch

In an unconventional instance of love, a girl was recently seen dating with a tree. It sounds bizzare, but in the unbelievable video, she was seen hugging, kissing and going on long rides with a tree, here unconventional partner.

Influencer Ivy Bloom released a couple of videos on her YouTube channel where she was seen dating a tree. In one of the videos, Ivy filmed herself welcoming the tree into her house and hugging it with love and affection. In another video she was seen having fun with her partner while enjoying some water activities.

The romance of the influencer with her unconventional partner has been widely witnessed by users on social media. Her YouTube videos have earned a number of views apart from a number of comments.

Here are some of the interesting comments.

“Awww you guys are the cutest “couple” ever”

“2 seconds in and im rolling on the floor laugh my ass off. This chick is funny af!”

“Bro was eating him at the end”

“This woman is crazy”

“Bro you ate him up literally”

“He’s perfect I can see why you were a little insecure about the pollen. But its okay you will grow together”

Watch the video here: