Ghost-coloured Russell’s Viper found in Maharashtra stuns internet

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A rare albino Russell’s viper discovered in Maharashtra’s Bhor region is creating a buzz online after videos and pictures of the snake started circulating on social media.

Unlike the usual dark brown and patterned appearance of a Russell’s viper, the rescued snake appeared pale yellowish-white due to albinism — a rare genetic condition that causes a lack of pigmentation.

Wildlife rescuers and snake experts said albino snakes are extremely uncommon in nature, especially among highly venomous species like the Russell’s viper. Because of their unusual colour, such snakes often struggle to survive in the wild as they become easier targets for predators.

Photos and clips of the reptile quickly went viral online, with many users saying they had “never seen anything like this before.”

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One user commented, “Looks unreal,” while another wrote, “Nature is incredible.” A third user joked, “Even snakes are getting rare editions now.”

The Russell’s viper is considered one of India’s most dangerous venomous snakes and is commonly found in fields, grasslands, and rural regions across the country.

Wildlife experts also reminded people not to approach or disturb snakes during sightings and advised contacting trained rescuers instead.

The rare sighting has now become a major talking point among wildlife lovers and internet users, with many calling it one of the most unusual snake discoveries seen online recently.