Ghost Caught On Camera! Mysterious Shadow Passing Through Vehicles On Road; Watch Video

A video of ghostly shadow is going viral and has become a subject of discussion on the social media now. It is almost impossible to explain what is seen in this video which is said to be from the city of Pangasinan in the Philippines.

According to the report of The Sun, after this scary video surfaced, people in this area of ​​the city are quite scared.

It is seen in the footage of a CCTV camera installed outside a grocery store, a mysterious shadow passes through a lorry, two cars, and a motorcycle.

In this video, which is said to be filled in the month of June, something resembling the shadow of a human being is seen crossing the road. It passes through several vehicles.

The ghostly shadow, which has two legs, passes very close to a delivery boy named Michael Forto, who has been very scared since watching this video.

Michael, as quoted by The Sun, told that I still can’t believe my eyes, I used to think that they only show it in TV. According to shopkeeper Jenny Renalto, he too is scared to work here.

Watch Video (Credit:The Sun)