Get out of here: Mumbai woman confronts minister over blocking traffic for rally, Watch Viral Video

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The video of a woman confronting Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and shouting at the police telling them to get out of the road after getting frustated over traffic jam due to a rally, has gone viral. The lady’s outburst brought the rally to a halt. The incident took place in Worli area of Mumbai.

According to the video shared on internet, the woman was reportedly on her way to pick up her child from school, but was left stranded in a traffic for hours due to a rally organised by BJP minister Girish Mahajan.

After waiting for hours, the woman reportedly sought out the police, but they were not heard. Finnaly she lost her cool and marched right into the thick of the rally, and confronted Minister Girish Mahajan.

She questioned the the organizers for blocking roads and making life hell for everyone stuck in traffic. She also demanded the police to clear out the traffic.

A frustrated commuter had enough and confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and the police after a political rally brought Mumbai’s Worli ar Worli areaea to a grinding halt on Tuesday, April 22. The chaos started when the ruling BJP, as part of the Mahayuti alliance, organised a protest march and clogged up the streets. This woman just needed to pick up her child from school, but the traffic left her stranded for hours. Finally, fed up, she got out of her car, marched right into the thick of the rally, and started arguing with Minister Girish Mahajan.

“Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam,” she snapped.

When Mahajan tried to calm her down, she stood her ground. “Did you not understand? What’s wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting.” She pointed at the open space again and pressed her point, “There is empty ground there.”

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The commuter was furious at the Mumbai Police. When officers stepped in, she demanded to speak with higher-ups and refused to talk any further. Police eventually took her aside and tried to listen to what she had to say.

The video of the incident was shared on internet and it has gone viral.

THIS IS NERVES OF STEEL 🥶🔥 A woman confronts Minister Girish Mahajan for blocking roads and causing traffic chaos. If Godi media had even 1% of this courage, BJP would be losing deposits left and right ⚡💥 pic.twitter.com/mhdJBYnuTo — Mr Sharma (@sharma_views) April 22, 2026

Someone caught the whole thing on video, and it didn’t take long for it to spread across the internet. The BJP faced a wave of criticism after the clip went viral.

Their protest focused on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress and its partners. The issue? The failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill meant to push 33% seats for women in legislatures—which didn’t get enough support in the Lok Sabha.