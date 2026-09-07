German police checked Indian tourists’ bags, then did something unexpected

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A police check, while on a trip to Germany, gave former Delhi Police ACP Rajindar Pathania an unforeseen idea of exercise of power, in an elegant manner.

Pathania said their bus, carrying him and a group of Indian tourists, was stopped and escorted by the German police to their station where passengers were disembarked one by one.

Their passports, visas and luggage checked.

To his astonishment, the German officers themselves carried bags from the tourists to be scanned and back from the scanner, put them on to the bus, again.

An experience in this respect made Pathania, after 38 years in the police service, realize things about the Indian police uniform in a totally different perspective.

He claimed that the police personnel at the inspection site maintained discipline and strictness along with respect, tenderness and above all, a tendency towards service.

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The other observation of Germany as reported by Pathania was also the hygiene and cleanliness maintained throughout its public places.

He stated that to sustain hygiene and cleanliness of the surroundings is indeed an importance not solely government-specific but people’s civic sense is also important.

Watch the post here:

🇩🇪 जर्मनी की यात्रा में दो दृश्य देखे… दोनों ने दिल को छू लिया! जर्मनी भ्रमण के दौरान एक दिन हमारी पूरी बस को जर्मन पुलिस ने घेर लिया। बस में हम सभी भारतीय यात्री थे। पुलिस हमें थाने लेकर गई। एक-एक यात्री को बस से उतारा गया। पासपोर्ट और वीज़ा चेक किया गया, सामान की तलाशी ली… pic.twitter.com/SReJhCj49Q — Rajindar Pathania (@rajenderpathan4) September 2, 2026

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