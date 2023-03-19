German Ambassadors dance to Naatu Naatu song, Indians loved it

Indians are filled with pride as RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ received an Oscar this year. Many around the world are taking to their social media to post videos of them grooving to the beats of the electrifying song. Earlier South Korean ambassadors shared a clip of them performing the song, and now German ambassadors have caught everyone’s attention for the same reason.

In the now-viral clip, the German ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, could be seen shaking his legs to the Naatu Naatu song on the streets of Old Delhi. His staff too joined him on the flash mob near the Red Fort. Dr. Philipp shared the video on his Twitter with a caption that read, “Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who’s next?”

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 149.9k views and tons of comments. Several users heaped praises on the team for their splendid performance. One of the users wrote, “What’s great here is how Indians are so damn cool about others appropriating elements of their culture & cinema.” Another comment read, “It’s perfect in every sense.”

“Wow, got goosebumps on seeing nice dance moves and hearing naatu naatu song ,kudos to team” wrote a third user and a fourth commented, “It’s a perfect cultural connect Ambassador.Great spirit & appreciation of Indian Oscar win.Thanks a lot.”

The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus film ‘RRR’ is a period drama revolving around India during British rule. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer have been winning hearts ever since its release.