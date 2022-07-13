Gaurav Taneja response to Zomato’s tweet hinting at his birthday fiasco has left netizens in splits

gaurav taneja reacts to zomato
Image credit- Instagram/Gaurav Taneja

Famous YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, found himself under legal issues after he celebrated his birthday at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida. He was arrested for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

According to reports, Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations through her social media. Thousands of fans flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. As soon as a huge crowd went overboard, the Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot to handle the situation.

It is to be noted that he got out on bail a few hours after his arrest.

However, now, the influencer has made a surprisingly hilarious appearance on Twitter and it has left netizens in splits. Food delivery company, Zomato, recently took to its official Twitter account to post a witty tweet hinting at Gaurav’s birthday fiasco.

In their post, they wrote, “wondering why is nobody ordering cakes at the metro station since yesterday.” Replying to this Gaurav Taneja wrote,  “Hi @zomato, want to plan a surprise for my wife’s birthday.”

See their exchange on Twitter here:

— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 12, 2022

The recent exchange of tweets has entertained the netizens who couldn’t hold back their laughter and it has seemingly calmed the Flying Beasts’ fans as well.

Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received various comments. Twitteratis shared their funny reaction to the post.

One user wrote, ” Khud ka mazaak udhao aur sab pyaar karenge! Best strategy ever! (Make fun of yourself and everyone will love you! Best strategy ever!)” Another person wrote, “Hahaha price of surprise can be too much.”

Zomato as well replied to Gaurav and wrote, “A very happy birthday to your wife! Hope she doesn’t follow you on twitter!”

Take a look at some other reactions:

Also Read: Watch: Police arrests sheep in America for trespassing, Internet is amused

