Ganesh idol breaks after falling from crane during immersion in Chattisgarh, Watch video

India celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm and after a wekk long celebration, the Ganesh idol immersion was carried out in various water bodies. Many giant cranes were installed near the water bodies to help in immersion of the big Ganesh idols. However, sometimes things don’t go as planned or people’s carelessness causes accident.

In an unfortunate incident, a Ganesh Idol fell off a crane and got broken during the immersion in Chattisgarh’s Raipur. The video of the incident was shared on social media platform Instagram . The video has gne viral.

The video shows the Ganesh idol being picked up from the procession pandal with the help of what seems to be a crane. However, after it gets lifted from the pendal and was ready to be placed on what seems to be a craft, it suddenly topples over and falls into the ground. A man who was near the idol gets out of the way before the idol falls on him. The Ganesh idol seems to have been broken in half.

The video was shared with the caption, “Big accident averted: Ganesh idol broken after falling from crane during immersion, the worker had a narrow escape.”

The Instagram users have sought the forgiveness of Lord Ganesh for this unfortunate incident and expressed remorse after watching the video.

