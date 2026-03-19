From Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 57,000: How one question cut a hospital bill nearly in half

A patient saves nearly Rs 44,000 after spotting discrepancies in a hospital bill by requesting a detailed breakdown.

By Neha Jaiswal
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What appeared to have been a normal hospital payment was an eye-opener as to why patients would always question their bills.

A patient, who received a bill in the amount of approximately Rs 1 lakh, chose not to hurry as he wanted to get a more detailed and item-by-item breakdown. The single step revealed discrepancies that were not apparent in the summarized amount.

Upon examining the itemised list, the patient said she discovered the following: inconsistent charges; that is, charges that did not correspond to the service utilised and/or charges that were duplicated because of the same item. After these had been highlighted, the hospital re-evaluated the bill.

Why this matters

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The bills of the hospital are normally paid promptly, particularly in stressful events. But this case shows how:

  • Minor inconsistencies can add a lot to the expenses.
  • Transparency is brought about by itemised bills.
  • Challenging charges may result in instant corrections.

The story was soon viral on the internet, and a lot of users had a similar experience and encouraged others to never pay without requesting a detailed bill.

Also Read: Watch: Norwegian ambassador takes first Delhi metro ride, calls it a ‘missed experience’

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