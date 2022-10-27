From kidnapping Sunak to sending Nehra: Harsh Goenka shares plan to retrieve Kohinoor!

Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the new Prime Minister of Britain created a frenzy on the Internet. Ever since the 42-year-old made this great achievement, netizens filled all social media platforms with memes. While some were regarding an Indian ruling over UK and others were about Sunak’s uncanny resemblance to former cricketer Ashish Nehra.

Since Rishi Sunak became the prime minister, several people also asked if he could bring back the Kohinoor. Amid this, Harsh Goenka’s tweet giving away a perfect plan to retrieve the precious gem is going viral online.

In his tweet, the RPG Chairman mentioned that it is indeed his friend’s plan. He combined the two jokes and came up with a perfect plan that includes kidnapping Sunak to send back Nehra at his place.

The first point in the post was to invite Rishi Sunak to India. Followed by kidnapping him when he will be stuck in Bengaluru’s traffic. The third and fourth point reads, “Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realize it” and “Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor.”

Take a look:

My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:

1. Invite #RishiSunak to India

2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws

3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.

4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor 💎 in 🇮🇳! 😀😀 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2022

The post went viral with 43k likes and the count keeps increasing. Users took to the comment section to share their witty reactions. One person wrote, “Nehra cannot speak in English” and another comment read, “Good idea! Nehra will not be allowed by the government. His name sounds like Nehru!”

Here’s how others reacted:

Nehra cannot speak in English — buddy (@buddy97436914) October 25, 2022

Nehra ji is taller , ur plan will fail — Rajath Sisodiya (@sisodiyarajath) October 25, 2022

What will do of that kohinoor. Let’s forget — parth panchal (@parthpanchal261) October 25, 2022

Good idea! Nehra will not be allowed by the government. His name sounds like Nehru! — Sasi Dash (@sasidash1) October 25, 2022