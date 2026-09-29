From IT desk to auto driver: Bengaluru woman explains her unusual career switch, watch

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An auto ride in Bengaluru ended in an unintended chat when the lady driver revealed she had been part of the IT workforce but chose to become a rapido rider instead.

Content creator Tanvi on Instagram, posted an interaction between her and a woman she met on her rapido ride that is doing rounds on the internet.

The woman told Tanvi that she had quit her IT job after her father passed away since night duty work was becoming difficult for her to care for her mother.

Tired of working in a corporate job that had her out of the house for too many hours a day, she changed careers and took to driving an auto.

Her family initially didn’t agree with her choice. But she followed her instincts and revealed that she has been earning more than she did in IT, where she worked for eight years.

The best part is that she now has more power over her time and is closer to her mother, she added.

She has also defied some people’s expectations. “Sometimes people are amazed that I drive an auto while speaking perfect English,” she said.

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Tanvi’s post described the woman as a single daughter working in a traditionally male-dominated field and choosing a career based on her own circumstances rather than social expectations.

Since then, the video has been viewed more than 253,000 times. Many people have commented positively on her decision.

For this Bengaluru auto driver, her move to self-employment wasn’t about choosing a “normal” route. It was about accommodating her way of working to her family and to what mattered most to her.

Watch the video here:

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