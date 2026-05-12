From dance floor to CM Chair: Vijay’s viral Malaysia performance gets a new meaning

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Months before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay was lighting up a stadium in Malaysia with his trademark dance moves, loud cheers and full-on superstar energy. Now, that same clip is flooding social media again — but this time with a completely different emotion attached to it.

There is more than 117k views and 5k like on this clip only from instagram.

Across Instagram and X, users are sharing the clip with emotional captions, saying the performance now feels less like a film promotion and more like a farewell scene from a movie. Many fans believe the event unknowingly became the closing chapter of Vijay’s cinema journey before his transition into full-time politics and eventually the Chief Minister’s office.

Many fans commented for their idol, one user said “this guy has my love”, another user said “Wow a dancing CM”.

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For fans, the viral video is no longer just about dance steps — it has now turned into a nostalgic reminder of the superstar era before “Thalapathy” became “Chief Minister.”

Watch the video here:

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