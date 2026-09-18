From Atlanta to Bihar: The American woman who chose village life

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What if you left life in America behind and moved into a village in Bihar?

That is exactly what Hope, who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, has done.

After marrying Abhisekh Singh, she moved to his family’s village in Bihar and has been sharing glimpses of her everyday life on Instagram.

What makes her story unusual is just how different her new routine is from the life many people associate with the US.

Her videos show her washing clothes by hand in a plastic tub, doing dishes, cooking on a traditional stove, and preparing Indian food.

She has also been seen making rotis and attempting to communicate in the local language.

And she hasn’t simply moved into the village — she appears to have embraced many aspects of its culture.

Hope frequently wears kurtas and sarees, and her videos include get-ready-with-me clips featuring sindoor.

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Food has become another part of her new routine.

She has shared videos of herself preparing dishes such as samosa chaat and pav bhaji, while documenting everyday family life with her husband and their young son.

Her journey has naturally left social media users curious. Her videos have gotten lakhs of views.

Some have praised the way she has adapted to village life, while others have questioned why someone from the US would choose to settle in rural Bihar.

But perhaps that’s exactly what makes her story so interesting. She didn’t come to India simply as a tourist taking photographs of a different culture.She came, got married, and made the village her home.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singhfamily2.0 (@singhfamily2.0)