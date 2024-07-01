Friendship between a monkey and a dog in Balasore will make you happy, watch

Balasore: The unlikely friendship between a monkey and a dog has been witnessed in Balasore district of Odisha. A few days back the two animals were seen spending friendship moments with each other at the Railway Station road in Soro of this district.

The video of this unique friendship was recorded by someone on his mobile and now it has gone viral on the internet.

Monkey and dogs are normally not friends. Once a dog sees a monkey it starts barking and chasing it. And if there is a herd of dogs the monkey needs to leave the place. On the other hand, monkeys also generally don’t like dogs. If get a chance and favourable condition they chase them.

However, there are examples of exceptions to the above general rule. Recently, a scene has been witnessed on the Railway Station road in Soro of Balasore district where a monkey and a stray dog were seen happy friendship moments with each other.

The monkey is pulling the dog by its tale, it is trying to cuddle it and in return the dog is allowing the monkey to do all this though according to natural law it should loudly protest.

This friendship video has gone viral and it has become the talk of the town.

Watch the viral video here: