Friendly dare turns fatal, 32-year-old man dies after sitting on firecrackers, WATCH

Bengaluru: A heartbreaking incident unfolded when a young man tragically died after sitting on a box of firecrackers, following a dare from his friends. A shocking video capturing the heartbreaking moment has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the 32-year-old man identified as Sabarish belongs to Bengaluru. The incident occurred while he was in an inebriated state. According to reports, the man and his friend group first gathered for drinks, then they decided to burst firecrackers to mark Diwali, but the evening took a deadly turn. His friend dared him to sit on a cardboard box full of powerful firecrackers kept inside to get him a new autorickshaw.

The man was drunk and he accepted the challenge. In the viral footage, the man can be seen sitting on the box. One of his friends lit the end of the firecracker while his other friends went far for safety measure. In split seconds, the crackers exploded. His friends came running to check upon him. By than Sabarish had collapsed on the road.

His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. According to reports, the explosion’s shockwave damaged his internal organs and he suffered severe injuries that took his life.

The Konanakunte police arrested six individuals in connection with Shabarish’s fatal incident and charged them with culpable homicide.

