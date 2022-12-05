Former Google MD forgot to pay cab driver; here’s what happened next

In this world, where people are seen working day and night for money, we have come across an incident where a cab driver’s Samaritan act will revive your faith in humanity. As per the reports, former Google MD Parminder Singh recently forgot to pay a cab driver at the Delhi airport. But the cab driver’s response to the incident is going viral now.

Parminder Singh, Ex Managing Director of Google, shared his experience with a cab driver who proved that decency still exists in the world. After realising that he forgot to pay the cab driver, he called up to pay the sum, but had a very unusual response from the driver.

In his tweet, Singh said, “The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay, and he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists.”

As soon as the post got shared on Twitter, it garnered and amassed over 600 likes. People quickly commented with their own similar experiences.

The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 3, 2022

One user wrote, “I used to pay double for those auto drivers in Hyderabad who gave me a ride as per the meter, otherwise all demanded double the meter fare all the time.”

“This is great. It happened once with me in Mumbai. We walked out engaged in talk forgetting it’s Mumbai not police car in Punjab. For cab drivers soft skills I returned paid him 10% extra. I still feel how soft skill influence. Most cab drivers are v good.” said another person.