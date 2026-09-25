Forget SUVs, these British tourists chose an auto for their Spiti adventure

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Spiti Valley is not exactly the place where you would expect to spot a regular auto-rickshaw.

Yet, that is precisely what caught the attention of Indian solo traveller Vishal while he was travelling from Tabo towards Kaza.

Behind the wheel were two tourists from England, who had chosen a Bajaj auto-rickshaw as their vehicle for an ambitious road trip across India.

The unusual encounter was captured by Vishal and shared on Instagram.

According to his account, the tourists had travelled through the high-altitude mountain routes after starting their journey from the Manali side.

Their road trip was reportedly heading beyond Himachal Pradesh, with Jaisalmer in Rajasthan among their destinations.

What made the sight particularly surprising was the terrain. Spiti is known for narrow, winding and rugged mountain roads, where travellers commonly opt for motorcycles or larger vehicles.

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An auto-rickshaw navigating those stretches therefore made for quite an unexpected sight.

Vishal spoke to the tourists during the encounter and was impressed by their unconventional approach to travelling through India.

His video quickly caught attention online, with users praising the pair’s adventurous road trip and calling them “superstars.”

And perhaps that is what makes the journey stand out: while most people look for the right vehicle to conquer the mountains, these two simply decided that an Indian auto would do the job.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Express (@passenger__vishal)