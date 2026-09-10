Forget Pubs: Bengaluru just threw a ball straight out of Bridgerton

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For one evening it was hard to say Bengalureans weren’t in the London of the 1800s rather than the tech hub of India.

Bengaluru recently held its maiden Bridgerton- themed ball at which guests traded their everyday party best for ballgowns, suits and period inspired attire.

The ” Lady Whistledown Affair was organized by Together Social Club and included classic Bridgerton components such as candlelight setting and decor, dance cards, ballroom performance and formal, elaborate dressing.

Videos were soon flooding the internet and one showed a man in a formal attire and woman dressed in the flowing gown bending to one knee in a curtsey then coming forward hand in hand for a ballroom dance resembling something from the hit show perfectly.

It is understandable that the bizarre scene piqued the curiosity of social media users, most of whom said that they had mistakenly believed it to be an wedding function.

Some of those in the capital even said they missed out on the experience of a lifetime after hearing the news and stated that if they would have gotten notified early they would have loved to be part of this grand celebration.

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While some netizens expressed disagreement over an important factor of British witty nature.

Though for the people residing in a tech capital that is a plethora of pubs and brewery units Bengaluru’s recreation of the “ton” would continue to remain an “unforgettable spectacle”.

And if you think we’re done you’re completely wrong because we’re sure that somewhere and someoneLady Whistledown had had a feast and enough material to write.

Watch the video here:<

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