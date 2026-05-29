‘Football Queen’ elephant steals hearts with impressive skills

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The said footage shows the love that the majestic tusker, Chanda, also called ‘Football Queen of Jaipur’s Amer Elephant Village,’ has for the sport.

The clip reveals Chanda energetically playing a football game on an open ground, and that too while responding to people on an engagement occasion, and still, there seemed to be no difference in the enthusiasm level despite scorching summer heat.

People, in turn, appeared to happily participate with Chanda on the field by kicking the ball and capturing snapshots as the pachyderm showed off its kicking skill without even missing a single shot and with precise power.

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Since then, the video has been receiving ample views from social media users worldwide who showered immense love on Chanda for her playfulness.

Many had playfully likened her to football icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while the real footballer champions call her a ‘true football champion’.

Located just close to Jaipur’s historically prominent Amer Fort, Amer Elephant Village is famous for providing the required shelter and care to elephants it helps rescue and serves the purpose of an ethical interaction for tourists with the majestic pachyderms. The footage has yet again managed to bring smiles to many by bringing to the forefront the amazing camaraderie between animals and humans.