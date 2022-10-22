Football mania on next level! Woman starts journey from India to Qatar in a Mahindra Thar

The FIFA 2022 world cup will be held in Qatar this year. The billions of fans around the world are looking forward to the FIFA world cup. There is also a large fan base of FIFA in India. Many of them might even be flying to Qatar to see the match themselves. But, one football fan from Kerala is in limelight as she has gone to the next level of being a fanatic.

According to reports, the football fanatic named Naaji Noushi plans to drive from India to Qatar in her Mahindra Thar SUV to watch the final match in person.

Naaji Noushi recently began her journey from Kannur and the trip was flagged off by Transport Minister of Kerala Antony Raju. The adventure trip from Kerala to Qatar has already started and months of planning has gone into it.

According to reports, this will be the first time Naaji has attempted to do something like this. Naaji is married to Noushad who is an NRI and is a mother to 5 children. She has a YouTube channel and she has already completed four travel series including all-India trip. Naaji has completely wrapped her Thar in 2022 Qatar FIFA world cup livery.

Naaji has reportedly an Oman driving license which has already been converted into an international one. She has made plans to commence her journey drive from Kerala first to Mumbai via Coimbatore and after reaching Mumbai, Naaji and her Mahindra Thar which gets world cup livery will board a ship to Oman. She will follow on her journey after she reached Oman. In this journey she world cover Arab countries including UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia before reaching Qatar. She plans to reach Qatar by December 10 to watch the finale and will be staying in Oman till December 31.

This may be the first-ever road trip attempt made by a woman from Kerala. Naaji is a huge fan of Lionel Messi and supports Argentina team. She hopes to see Argentina holding the winning trophy this year. She also wishes to see Indian football team in FIFA world cup one day.

Naaji has converted her Thar into mini home on wheels that also has cooking essentials in it. She will park the Thar near toll plazas and petrol pumps at night. A rooftop tent has also been installed for a comfortable sleeping experience.

This is probably the first time a woman from Kerala is exploring the GCC nations in a made in India vehicle. Many woman who have been dreaming of travelling alone in India or abroad can get inspiration from Naaji Noushi.