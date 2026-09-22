Five children, one bike, one metal basket — This ride has sparked a safety debate

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A motorcycle is usually meant to carry only a limited number of passengers.

But a video from Karnataka shows a man riding with five children packed into a metal basket at the back of his two-wheeler — and another child sitting in front of him.

The footage was recorded on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road and shared online.

The rider can be seen wearing a helmet, while the children appear to be without helmets or other protective equipment.

The unusual sight quickly drew attention online, but the reactions were less about the spectacle and more about the potential danger involved.

Several social media users questioned how the children could remain secure in the makeshift metal basket, particularly on a busy road.

Others pointed out that carrying so many children on a two-wheeler leaves very little room for error in the event of sudden braking, a collision or loss of balance.

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The video has not, however, established the identities of the rider or children, nor does the report confirm whether police subsequently took action.

What makes the footage particularly striking is how an everyday mode of transport has been turned into something resembling a mini passenger carrier.

The viral clip has once again raised a familiar question on Indian roads: when convenience clashes with safety, how far is too far?

Watch the video here:

Last night on the Mysuru–Nanjangud Road: a man carrying five children on a TVS XL two-wheeler, as if transporting a load of chickens. It was Sunday, a busy weekend, and the Ooty main road. Is anyone concerned about the safety of these children? Vehicle No.: KA 09 JU 1459… pic.twitter.com/Arv77HDFLa — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) September 21, 2026