First time in his life! Murliwale Hausla rescues 2 King Cobras, Watch

Murliwale Hausla of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh is one of the snake rescuers who has been rescuing snakes since 2000. In his 22 years of experience, Murliwale Hausla had never rescued two King Cobras at a time. But during his visit to Odisha recently he rescued two King Cobras, the video of which he has shared on his YouTube page (Murliwale Hausla).

In the 20.12-minute-long video, Murliwale Hausla can be heard saying he reached the Odisha village after getting information from one of the residents. He then rescued two King Cobras, a small one and a big one from a dilapidated house. While the small King Cobra is assumed to be about 4-6-feet long, the big one is likely to be 8-10-feet long.

While rescuing the snakes, Murliwale Hausla constantly alerted the people about the snakes and the rescue process. He also requested people not to kill the snakes but to call any snake catcher and rescue them without any harm.

Murliwale Hausla, while rescuing the snakes, is also seen touching the head of one of the snakes without knowing but soon removed his hand after realizing it. At some point of time he was about to get bitten by the snakes. However, he used all his skills and experience and escaped from being hurt.

Watch the video here: (Source YouTube/Murliwale Hausla)

