First-ever electric plane: German company to launch flight that can fly 100s miles in single charge

Germany’s leading electric aircraft manufacturer, Lilium is all set to launch first ever all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) plane. The company recently revealed that it has successfully completed the first series of tests of its electric jet propulsion unit.

The first ever all electric flight has been designed in partnership with global engineering group SEGULA Technologies and located at Lilium’s headquarters near Munich. The construction of these jet began at the end of 2023.

As per reports given by the company, the test facility was conducted covering a total area of 26,000 sq. feet and comprised an aircraft mounting frame for aircraft loads and moments, an airflow management system to enable representative flight conditions, and charging and cooling equipment for the aircraft’s batteries.

Aerodynamic testing was supported by a powerful 1.2-megawatt blower, supplied by international engineering company VIRO that can simulate cross- and tailwinds of up to 40 mph (65 km/h).

The Lilium Jet combines vertical take-off capability with the speed of a jet on intercity regional missions. The electric jet features 30 battery-electric motors within the main wings and canards’ flaps. These flaps tilt downwards during hover and align flush once in cruise, enhancing aerodynamics and allowing seamless operation between the airframe and powerplant.

Its low D-value of under 14 metres means no upscaling of existing infrastructure is required. The jet fits perfectly into existing heliports or landing spots. There is no need for extravagant vertiports or fancy terminals to accommodate the Lilium Jet, unless desired by customers, ensuring simplicity and cost-effectiveness in its adoption.

The Lilium Jet employs an industry-standard CCS charger for simple and economical adoption, with the charging port conveniently located to the right of the front landing gear. It integrates easily at any parking stand, and a typical charging session lasts about 45 minutes. Once fully charged, the jet is designed to handle long-range missions at a cruising speed of 248 km/h (154 mph), achieving a maximum operational range of up to 175 km (109 miles).