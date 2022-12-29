Fight breaks out between passengers in an airplane, watch video

A video showing two people in a full-on physical fight in an airplane has gone viral on the internet. The two people involved in the brawl were passengers on a Thai Smile Airways plane from Bangkok to Kolkata. The scuffle broke out on Monday.

A clip showing the fight has been widely circulated online. It shows a man being slapped multiple times by some other passengers.

The video shows two passengers in heated argument while a flight attendant tries unsuccessfully to diffuse the situation.

One passenger can be heard instructing the other person to ‘put his hands down’ in Hindi. He then proceeded to slap the person repeatedly. Some other passengers also got involved in the fight, and started slapping the latter.

A passenger on the flight mentioned that the scuffle broke out just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for take off on December 26.

The altercation between the two turned into an ugly fight and other passengers got involved as well, as the cabin crew watched helplessly, trying hard to stop the fight.

Watch the video of the altercation here: