Father love: Single parent tries to provide for daughter by selling balloons at night A father-daughter duo selling balloons at night in the streets of China has won millions of hearts online for all right reason. Read viral story.

The story of a single father is going viral and is melting hearts online. The homeless man sells balloon dolls at night in China, with his five-year-old daughter accompanying him.

The girl often dons a pink dress and attaches some of the balloons to her dress for fun. The father decorates the cart with balloon dolls which he sells during the night until 2 to 3 am. They come back to sleep under a tree during the day.

Netizens are gushing over the fact that although the duo has hit poverty, the man manages to dress his daughter like a princess. It is also seen that the little girl always carries a stuffed rabbit with her.

A video of the two from the streets of Xuchang in Henan province in central China has gone viral on the Chinese social media platform Douyin. The clip was posted by a woman surnamed Wang. According to the caption, she met him on her way home, and seeing the little girl she stopped by to buy a balloon from him.

The man and his daughter were the only ones remaining in the family. He had to take his daughter with him because there is no one at home who can help him with child care. Even the girl’s kindergarten is on summer break currently, said Wang to SCMP.

After the father’s story went viral he has been accorded the title ‘Balloon Father’ by Internet users. Reportedly, the man has many outstanding bills and unpaid salaries in form of thousands of yuan from working on construction sites.

Wang said, “To save money, he said he can only afford cheap housing, which does not have an air-conditioner and the youngster does not want to stay home alone. Due to the scorching heat, the father decided not to rent a place and instead sleep on the streets.”

She added, “He chose to sell balloons to raise money for his daughter’s education.”

Albeit being in such circumstances the father makes effort to raise his daughter right and provide for her. This goodness of the man has touched the hearts of thousands of people online. One person commented, “Even though life is hard, the father gave his daughter all the love he has” and another wrote, “The father held his daughter, and the daughter held her doll. They are both clutching the things that are most important to them.”