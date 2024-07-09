Father asks 3 year old daughter to fill bowl with tears by crying for excess watching TV

New Delhi: A father reportedly asked his 3 year old girl to fill the bowl with tears by crying. It was a punishment to the daughter for excess watching TV. The incident reportedly took place in China.

As per reports, the incident took place in Yulin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region, Southern China.

Reportedly, the father called his daughter to the dining table. However, as she did not respond as she was glued to the TV, the father got annoyed as he felt that watching excess TV is bad for the child. Hence he turned off the TV. Now as the child started crying as the TV was switched off, the angry father gave her a bowl and fill it with her tears by crying.

The video of the incident was shared on social media and many users commented.