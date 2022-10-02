Fantasy World: Mesmerising video of a herd of deer enjoying clear lake water

Switzerland has always been a big tourist draw, and a video of a herd of deer enjoying clear water in Switzerland has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows a number of magnificent deer calmly enjoying clear water amidst lush greenery. People have likened the video to a Disney movie that has come to life.

Posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video has amassed 5,78,000 views with 31,500 likes and several comments. Many social media users said that the video looked like the “heaven people usually describe in books and movies.”

“Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland,” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/YkFVvcmAWb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 1, 2022

A user commented, “The scenery is like a story in a bedtime fairy tale,” another user commented, “This doesn’t even look real. Wow!”The third user wrote, “Beautiful. It looks like something out of an old Disney animated movie!”

While most people commented on how beautiful the scenery looked, and seemed like it had come straight out of a fairy tale, other people wondered if it was real or an animated video! And no wonder, the picturesque view of the herd of deer enjoying the clear lake water looks rather unreal!

However, people also commented backing the authenticity of the video, stating that the lake actually was that clear.

I can confirm the color of the water looks exactly like this 😊 #lakebrienz pic.twitter.com/3Tmltl3UEc — Ingrid Zenger 🇺🇦 (@IngridZenger) October 1, 2022