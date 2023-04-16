Fan-made video of SRK dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya throughout the years goes viral: Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Malaika Arora starrer ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ song from the 1998 classic Dil Se, is an unforgettable melody penned by Gulzar and composed by A.R Rahman. The song has maintained its position as one of the most iconic songs from the 90s and can still make desis get up and dance to its peppy beats. SRK’s hook steps and Malaika’s sultry avatar will always remain evergreen.

Now, a fan-made video showing Bollywood’s Badshah dancing to the song over years has gone viral. The edit includes performances by SRK at various events and shows where he set the stage on fire with his iconic steps.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuism. (@baba_chuism)

So far, the post has garnered more than 2.5 million views and tons of reactions. People donned the comment section mentioning how nostalgic the video made them feel.

One person wrote, “this man literally chaiyya chaiyya’d his way into our hearts permanently,” another comment read, “reason I pay for my internet.”

A third user wrote, “I didn’t know I needed this video but I did” and a fourth commented, “Watching this automatically made me smile.”

