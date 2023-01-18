Family gets statues of couple married months after their death

In a recent incident that has come up, families got statues of a couple married, six months after their death.

Allegedly, the couple died by suicide after their families did not approve of their relationship. This dates back to August 2022 where the couple, Ganesh and Ranjana, were found hanging by a rope in Gujarat’s Tapi district.

The incident comes after both the families, out of remorse, decided to get the statues of the couple married. They were in guilt since past few months, blaming themselves for the death of their kids. Their statues were made and married with proper rituals.

In a statement, Ranjana’s grandfather said that Ganesh was a distant relative of their own, hence both the families were against the marriage. The families said that they conducted the marriage ceremony of the statues so that both their souls could rest in peace.