“Every life matters”: CISF Jawan steps in to rescue helpless cow, watch

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A video of a frightened cow whose head got stuck between the rails of a gate is going viral after help arrived when a CISF Jawan noticed the animal struggling and stepped in to rescue it.

The video shared by the official CISF account on X, shows the cow between the rails of the gate, the cow was caught in the gap of the gate with its shoulders on one side and head and horns on the other side.

The Jawan did not try to drag the cow out, but instead, he sat down by the side of the cow, and held its head and horns and with lot of patience and care and slowly brought it out of the gap in the gate.

After several careful movements, the cow was finally freed. It then moved away from the gate towards safety, while the Jawan stayed nearby.

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Many users appreciated the Jawan for his patience, compassion and kindness. The CISF uploaded the video as a representation of the attitude of compassion that the CISF has towards every life in need with a powerful hashtag, ‘Every life matter.’

Watch the video here:

फंसी थी एक जिंदगी, जवान ने दिल से निभाई जिम्मेदारी ! A cow found itself helpless, its head trapped between the railings of a wall. Frightened and struggling to break free, the animal caught the attention of a CISF jawan. With patience and compassion, he carefully freed the cow… pic.twitter.com/LBhHeQzaFP — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 15, 2026