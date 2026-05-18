‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita Sherpa breaks own record with 32nd summit

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Kami Rita Sherpa created history on Sunday after successfully climbing Mount Everest for the 32nd time, setting a new world record for the highest number of ascents of the world’s tallest mountain.

The 56-year-old climber reached the 8,849-metre summit at around 10:12 a.m., according to Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

Known around the world as one of the most experienced Everest climbers, Kami Rita has spent decades guiding mountaineers through the dangerous Himalayan routes. He first climbed Everest in 1994 and has continued returning almost every year since then.

Social media users and adventure lovers across the world congratulated the veteran climber after news of his latest achievement spread online. Many people praised his strength, determination, and deep connection with the mountains.

Kami Rita belongs to Nepal’s Sherpa community, which is widely respected for its mountaineering skills and support provided to climbers attempting Everest expeditions.

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Over the years, he has become a legendary figure in the climbing world, with many calling him the “Everest Man.” Despite already holding the record, he once again pushed limits by climbing the peak another time this season.

Mount Everest remains one of the toughest and most dangerous mountains to climb due to extreme weather, low oxygen levels, and difficult terrain. Yet Kami Rita’s repeated ascents continue to inspire climbers and adventure enthusiasts around the world.

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