Even monkey wearing mask due to Corona fear: Watch

Coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a very difficult time not only for human beings, but even animals have been affected by its fury.

Corona fear has gripped so much these days that even monkeys have started wearing masks. A video in this connection has went viral on social media. We can see in the video that a monkey is taking out a towel and wrapping it around its face.

The video has been shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. The post reads : “After seeing head scarfs being used as face mask.”

After seeing head scarfs being used as face mask😊😊 pic.twitter.com/86YkiV0UHc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 7, 2020

The video has earned huge response. While many of the viewers have come up with funny comments about it, some have even tagged the monkey as an intelligent one.