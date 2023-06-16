Enormous bird smashes into cockpit, leaving pilot soaked in blood

An enormous bird hit the plane and got stuck in the cockpit damaging the aircraft's windshield and leaving the aviator soaked in blood

In a chilling incident, an enormous bird hit the plane and got stuck in the cockpit damaging the aircraft’s windshield and leaving the aviator soaked in blood.

The video of squadron leader Ariel Valiente has gone viral after he recorded the terrifying incident in Vinces, Los Ríos Province.

In the video, one can see the remains of the huge bird dangling from the cockpit. The pilot maintained his calm while he recorded the condition of the cockpit, which was covered with blood. Despite the impact, Valiente was able to maintain the aircraft’s stability.

The bird has been formally identified as an Andean Condor; a giant Cathartid vulture native to parts of western South America. It is considered to be both the largest flying bird and the largest bird of prey in the world.

 

