Enormous bird smashes into cockpit, leaving pilot soaked in blood

In a chilling incident, an enormous bird hit the plane and got stuck in the cockpit damaging the aircraft’s windshield and leaving the aviator soaked in blood.

The video of squadron leader Ariel Valiente has gone viral after he recorded the terrifying incident in Vinces, Los Ríos Province.

In the video, one can see the remains of the huge bird dangling from the cockpit. The pilot maintained his calm while he recorded the condition of the cockpit, which was covered with blood. Despite the impact, Valiente was able to maintain the aircraft’s stability.

Pilot safely lands his plane after a huge bird struck his windshield in the Los Ríos Province, Ecuador. Ariel Valiente was not injured during the incident. pic.twitter.com/Rl3Esonmtp — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 15, 2023

The bird has been formally identified as an Andean Condor; a giant Cathartid vulture native to parts of western South America. It is considered to be both the largest flying bird and the largest bird of prey in the world.