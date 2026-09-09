Jai Bajrangbali! 170-Year-Old Khade Hanuman Statue Refuses To Move In Ujjain, Cranes & JCBs Fail, Watch

Advertisement

The road extension is being carried out around Khade Hanuman temple on the stretch between Kanthal Chauraha and Chhatri Chowk as part of Simhastha 2028 preparedness.

The purpose of this road expansion was to widen it. But here, an eight-foot Hanuman idol has stopped the whole expansion drive.

Around the idol, the temple has been razed down but the idol itself stands exactly where it has been.

Now, this is where the strangeness unfolds. Officials made four attempts over days to shift the idol by using heavy machinery in order to ease the extension work.

All their attempts have turned out unsuccessful; as a result, the machinery has been remove

It is planned to undergo the idol for technical scanning and inspection for the nature of the idol’s foundation.

Since the event the idol has quickly garnered devotees as well as a deluge of debate on social media.

Advertisement

Some devotees and religious leaders see this as a “divine sign” from the idol, while the state machinery seems to have approached the event from a structural, technical and archaeological point of view.

It is believed that this is a170-year-old temple however, that this temple is even older and idol is still older has not been proved.

The unexplained appearance of troops of monkeys in large numbers near the incident site too has added to the strange fever around this incident.

Currently, the idol lies at its site protected by a makeshift canopy while experts try and decipher how best to proceed.

What was originally the issue of a road-widening has now turned into a fascinating puzzle for Ujjain – when progress meets something that’s firmly ingrained in faith where does the road lie?

Watch the video here: