Encounter between drunk man and bull goes viral; Watch what happened next

In the age of social media, unexpected viral content can come in all shapes and sizes. Recently, a video featuring a comical showdown between a drunk man and a large bull has taken the internet by storm.

The incident occurred on a busy street and captured a visibly drunk man engaging in a daring face-off with a powerful bull.

The viral video showcases the man fearlessly twisting the bull’s horns, seemingly unaware of the potential risks of his intoxicated antics.

However, the bull, not one to be trifled with, swiftly retaliated by tossing the man into the air with a forceful move of its horns. Fortunately, there were no major injuries reported. After that, onlookers can be seen quickly coming for the man’s aid while the animal wanders off into the distance.

The video, initially shared on Instagram by a user named @sonyboy1931, rapidly gained attention from amused viewers worldwide.

The video triggered a wave of comical reactions and comments, with many applauding the bull’s seemingly justified response to the man’s reckless behaviour.

One user summed it up by saying, “Good job, buffalo,” echoing the sentiments of numerous others who found humour in the man’s daring escapade.

Another user commented, “Utar Gaya Nasha.” Several people commented with laughing emojis.