Emirates air hostess vision pro trying out video goes viral, watch

Emirates air hostess vision pro trying out during a flight was seen in a recent video that has gone viral. The air hostess expresses her curiosity and excitement about seeing the gadget for the first time and the passenger with the Apple Vision Pro offers her to try out the gadget. And the enchanting reaction of the beautiful air hostess went viral.

As we can see in the video, an Emirates air hostess during a flight notices a passenger carrying an Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset. She expressed her curiosity and says “You’re the first person I’ve seen with this.” Observing her excitement for the gadget the passenger offers here to wear and try out. Initially she hesitates but later wears the headset. “This is crazy,” she says getting satisfied to see the function of the device.

After trying out for a few seconds, she handed back the device to the owner, thanked him and walks away.

The video was shared on Instagram by Otto Climan on February 8 and within these few days, the sweet clip has garnered more than 56k views.

It is to be noted that the Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset, hit the markets this month. With its coming to the market the device has generated a wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts.

The video earned not only a number of views but also a number of comments. Even, Emirates commented, “We wanna try too!”

A user commented, “Bad for the eyes right?” while another wrote in the comment box, “She’s fired,” though we really don’t know whether the air hostess was really fired or not.

“What a good vibe the stewardess transmits,” opined another user in the comment box.

“That’s how you get a good husband or a good wife,” quipped yet another user.

“People get crazy with Vision Pro,” anther user wrote while another user shared his/her experience writing, “ I got fired for doing something similar.”

“How I met your mother,” anther comment to the video reads.

A user admired the gadget and wrote, “It’s mind boggling,” while another one wrote, “It’s actually calibrated for the user’s eyes.”

Watch the video here: