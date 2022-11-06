Elon Musk tweets in Hindi and Bhojpuri, leaves Internet confused

You are probably living under a rock if you are unaware of the current Twitter fiasco. Ever since, Elon Musk took over the Blue Bird, he has been receiving a lot of flak for firing a large number of its employees. The step was taken after he tweeted that the company was losing about 4 million dollars every day. Although the man has managed to keep himself in the spotlight for various reasons, a particular incident has caught the eye of the netizens.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for Twitteratis to see Musk tweeting in Hindi. Yes, you read it right, but before you get fooled, let us tell you that it was not actually the Tesla CEO’ making those tweets. As it turns out that it was an account with the handle ‘@iawoolford’ that changed its profile name to ‘Elon Musk’ and tweeted some Hindi dialogues and Bhojpuri song lyrics.

The posts went viral in no time, as many thought it was the real Elon Musk tweeting in Hindi and Bhojpuri. It was later revealed that the account belonged to an Australian professor, Ian Woolford, who teaches Hindi in the foreign country.

Take a look:

Hey @elonmusk , even with $8/month how are you gonna [email protected] frauds like these!? For a moment I thought you started tweeting in Hindi! Seriously need to look in this direction as tweets from these accounts on timeline are misleading! #TwitterBlue pic.twitter.com/mSoVV4r5qI — Akshaay [email protected]$8 (@akshaaygroover) November 5, 2022

The professor did so to show resentment towards lay-offs in a unique manner. However, people were easily fooled at first as the profile was verified and had the same display picture that Musk originally has.

Woolford did not only quote a dialogue from the evergreen Bollywood movie, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge’, but also tweeted the signature lines of a famous Bhojpuri song, “Kamariya Kare Lapalap, Lollypop Lagelu.”

Meanwhile, after the account was discovered and widely shared on Twitter, the company has suspended the profile. While some understood the joke and shared it with the same intention, others were confused and requested Twitter to take strict actions against misleading accounts and purchased blue ticks.