Elephant’s graceful walking style appreciated, Netizens compare with ‘Gajagamini’: Watch

The amazing walking style of an elephant has earned appreciation of netizens. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted a video on his twitter handle in which we can see the gait of an elephant. Netizens have compared it with ‘Gajagamini’.

As we can see in the video the elephantine is walking with an impressive attitude. It has gone viral on social media.

Netizens compared the walk with admiring words. A user compared the gait of the elephant as ‘Cat walk’ while another user commented ‘Majestic’.

Another user explained, “We saw them walking the ramp live in the Serengeti National park. They were doing this in herds of 40/50. They ll amaze you with their walking styles.”

And another user explains its relation with Gajagamini saying, “A woman who walks similar to the rhythm of elephant is called Gaja Gamini , and it is to be seen from behind. Unfortunately now it is a rare sight since every woman wants to become zero size.”