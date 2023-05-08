Elephant uses ‘hind legs to jack up for the jackfruit’, watch

In an interesting video clip, an elephant was recently seen using its hind legs to jack up itself so that it can pluck a bunch of jackfruits. The video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda and it went viral within no time.

Posting the video on his Twitter handle Nanda captioned, “Using hind legs to jack up for the jackfruit. Hind legs are super strong in elephants. Imagine supporting more than 4000kgs here.”

Posted merely a few hours ago the video has so far garnered 22.9k views along with 133 retweets, and 842 likes.

The clip has earned a few interesting comments.

“Famous Arikkomban’s colleague Chakkakomban of Kerala?” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Nice to hear cheers going up after she gets the fruit ! I hope they were cheers.”

And another user explained it using Malayalam. He wrote, “This is “Chakakomban”. He loves jackfruit (chaka in Malayalam)”

Yet another user commented, “Who cares about the weight, if the food is tasty.”

Another user praised the effort saying, “What an effort. Unimaginable for an elephant to reach that height.”

Another user expressed his concern since the elephant was too close to the human settlement. He wrote, “Great work by the Jumbo. But the scene looks like it’s very near a human settlement, a hut is clearly visible. Hope & pray no one/the animal is harmed.”

Using hind legs to jack up for the jackfruit😊😊

Hind legs are super strong in elephants. Imagine supporting more than 4000kgs here. pic.twitter.com/YpxdI1aJ7S — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 8, 2023