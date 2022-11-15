Elephant tickles Reporter while presenting PTC: Watch

An adorable video has gone viral lately where it has been seen that a baby elephant tickled the reporter who was presenting a piece to the camera (PTC). The reporter was telling to the audience about a Trust that works on elephants. Standing in between the elephants as the reporter continues speaking after a while a baby elephant tickles.

Elephant is considered lucky in Hinduism as this pachyderm is the carrier of Goddess Laxmi, the provider of wealth. So, getting blessed by elephants is a very good thing in our country.

In the video we can see that the reporter gets blessed by the baby elephant. Elephants are adorable creatures and from this video it has already been proved.

Sheldricktrust took to Instagram and posted the lovely video yesterday and just within one day, it has grabbed more than 60 thousand likes.

“Everyone wants to be the star! Kindani was so inspired by Alvin’s performance that she decided to steal her own moment in the spotlight,” the caption of the post reads.

The video has earned many interesting comments while users have appreciated the reporter as well as the baby elephant.

Watch the video here: