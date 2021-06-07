Humans and animals have always a unique bond which binds them forever. And an animal never forgets its human friends and always remains loyal to them. This new video shows the unique bond between a man and elephant.

A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media in which a elephant was seen bidding farewell to his late mahout.

The video is from Kerala’s Kottayam district. The elephant is identified as Pallattu Brahmadathan and deceased mahout is Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair, fondly called Omanachettan by the people of the area.

In the video, the elephant was seen walking down a lane to the front yard of the house to see his mahout’s body and stands near the verandah and raises his trunk twice in farewell to his mahout.

Seeing this heartbreaking scene, Mr. Nair’s son, Rajesh, comes near the elephant and pats him before resting his head on Brahmadathan’s tusk.

Then the elephant retreats from there after touching the body of Damodaran Nair with his trunk and then raised his trunk as one last salute to his mahout.

The scene led many to break down in sorrowful tears. This viral video shows the undying love, the elephant has for its human companion.

The video was shared on Facebook on Thursday by a user who wrote, “This is what happened when elephant Brahmadantan came to pay his respects to his mahout, Omanachettan, who passed away today.” The video moved social media users and soon went viral across various platforms. The video has been viewed more than 7.96 lakh times in less than 24 hours and commented over 10,000 ‘comments’.

The video was also posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan and he wrote, “Touching. Elephant paying last respect to his mahout.”

The video has made many social media users emotional and many admired the elephant’s love and loyalty for the mahout.

Watch the video here: