Elephant listens to piano: Video of Mother & Baby elephant enjoying piano music goes viral: Watch

An adorable video showing a mother and baby elephant enjoying piano music has gone viral on internet. As we can see in the video, a man is playing piano in an open air location amid siren and green atmosphere while a mother elephant and its calf are standing silently by the side of the instrumentalist probably to listen to the music.

The video was posted by IAS Supriya Sahu yesterday and within the short period, as of now it has already received more than 490 likes. She captioned the video as, “Piano for mother and baby elephant video – Paul Barton Thailand.”

As per a note shown towards end of the video the maker has titled it as, “Piano for Elephants”. There it was also mentioned that the music was played for Norpol and Baby Norgel.

And the video has earned a number of comments where the users have admired it. “Such a lively audience….worth performing,” wrote an user.

However another user has claimed something else. She commented, “Paul Barton is making good money from this publicity. Claiming to help sick and ailing elephants. Many elephants are blind and are being forced to stand around like this to show as if they are enjoying music.”

Watch the video here: