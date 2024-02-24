Elephant attacks woman and sends her flying as she gets too close, Watch viral video

A video of a woman being attacked by an elephant is going viral over the internet. The viral clip shows the elephant attacking the woman after she gets too close to the tusker.

The video has been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by @PicturesFoIder. In the viral clip, the woman is seen smiling and looking at the camera. Later, she removes a helmet she is wearing and slowly gets close to the tusker who is having a meal. As per the video, at first the giant animal doesn’t pay attention to the woman. However, once she moves closer to it, the elephant reacts by pushing her with its head, causing her to fall.

The video has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Girl tries to make friends with an elephant and finds out.” So far, the viral clip has garnered over 24 million views, while nearly 90 thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Fortunate that the juvenile scared her away before that adult charged her.” Meanwhile, another person said, “For those in the back, WILD animals are WILD and they Do. Not. Care if they hurt you.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “At the end of the day animals are animals.” Another person wrote, “You know what I’m gonna do this morning? I’m gonna remove my protective headgear and approach a multi-ton creature in the wild.” A fifth person added, “The entitlement of humans is always off the charts.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “At least that went better than the worst it could have possibly gone.”